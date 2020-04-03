Turner Drug Store puts musician on the 'payroll' during pandemic
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 1:38PM EDT
Stratford Ont. singer-songwriter Dayna Manning. (Facebook)
LONDON, ONT. -- If people can't go see live music, then the live music will go to them.
That's the thought behind a new Facebook Live concert series sponsored by Turner Drug Store in London.
Every Sunday at 2:30 p.m., Juno nominated singer-songwriter Dayna Manning will perform a 25-minute set from her living room in Stratford.
It's a gesture to give back to local artists after COVID-19 wiped out their ability to perform in front of a live audience.
Both Turner Drug Store and Manning are hoping more businesses can put musicians on their "payroll" during the pandemic.