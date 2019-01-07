Police are asking for public help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at the Walmart in Strathroy on Sunday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. police responded to the store at 150 Carroll Street East for a robbery.

The male suspect allegedly threatened a store employee with a weapon before fleeing with over $2,000 in merchandise.

The good were discarded as the suspect fled and all the stolen property was recovered.

The same male was seen at another business just minutes after the robbery, in slightly different clothing.

At the Walmart he was wearing a leather jacket and grey ball cap, which he was not wearing at the second location.

He is described as a white male, 5'5"-5'8" tall with a slim build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathroy-Caradoc police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.