Two men arrested in pair of knifepoint robberies in St. Thomas
The Talbot Street Subway Restaurant in west end St. Thomas, Ont. is seen on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 12:49PM EST
Two Strathroy men have been arrested in connection with armed robberies at a convenience store and restaurant in St. Thomas.
St. Thomas police say the 20-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested by Strathroy-Caradoc police on Thursday.
On Nov. 4, 2018, the clerk at the Mac's Milk store at 287 Talbot Street was robbed by a man at knifepoint.
The clerk wasn't hurt, and the suspect fled with a small amount of cash in a stolen Ford F150, which was later found abandoned on Chippewa Road in Muncey.
Then on Dec. 12, 2018, two males armed with a knife robbed the Subway Restaurant at the west end of Talbot Street.
Again, no one was injured and the suspects fled in a light-coloured vehicle with a small amount of cash.
Police say that suspect descriptions and security video from both incidents played a vital role in assisting detectives.
The 20-year-old is charged with robbery with a weapon and breach of a court order while the 16-year-old is charged with robbery with a weapon and breach of a youth court order.
Both were remanded in custody after a court appearance.