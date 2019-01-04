

CTV London





Two Strathroy men have been arrested in connection with armed robberies at a convenience store and restaurant in St. Thomas.

St. Thomas police say the 20-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested by Strathroy-Caradoc police on Thursday.

On Nov. 4, 2018, the clerk at the Mac's Milk store at 287 Talbot Street was robbed by a man at knifepoint.

The clerk wasn't hurt, and the suspect fled with a small amount of cash in a stolen Ford F150, which was later found abandoned on Chippewa Road in Muncey.

Then on Dec. 12, 2018, two males armed with a knife robbed the Subway Restaurant at the west end of Talbot Street.

Again, no one was injured and the suspects fled in a light-coloured vehicle with a small amount of cash.

Police say that suspect descriptions and security video from both incidents played a vital role in assisting detectives.

The 20-year-old is charged with robbery with a weapon and breach of a court order while the 16-year-old is charged with robbery with a weapon and breach of a youth court order.

Both were remanded in custody after a court appearance.