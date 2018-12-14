Featured
Subway robbed at knife point in St. Thomas
The Talbot Street Subway Restaurant in west end St. Thomas, Ont. is seen on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 9:53AM EST
St. Thomas police are investigating after a Subway Restaurant on the west end of Talbot Street was robbed at knife point Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when an employee was held up by two men with knives demanding money.
The employee handed over the contents of the cash register and the two men were seen fleeing westbound down Talbot Street out of St. Thomas.
No one was injured in the incident.
The suspects are described as:
- male, 6' tall, medium build, wearing a grey hoodie, mask and gloves
- male, 5'8" tall, medium build, wearing a grey and black checkered hoodie
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.