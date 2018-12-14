

CTV London





St. Thomas police are investigating after a Subway Restaurant on the west end of Talbot Street was robbed at knife point Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when an employee was held up by two men with knives demanding money.

The employee handed over the contents of the cash register and the two men were seen fleeing westbound down Talbot Street out of St. Thomas.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspects are described as:

male, 6' tall, medium build, wearing a grey hoodie, mask and gloves

male, 5'8" tall, medium build, wearing a grey and black checkered hoodie

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.