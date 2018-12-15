Two men are facing numerous charges in what Strathroy-Caradoc police are calling a crime spree.

It started at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after gas was stolen from convenience store pumps in Mt. Brydges, police say.

They say at 1 a.m. Thursday, the Mac’s Variety in Strathroy was robbed by two male suspects.

They say both suspects were wearing disguises and a weapon was seen. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The lone clerk was not injured during the robbery.

Next, police were called about 5:30 a.m. for a break and enter in progress at the Mount Brydges Foodland.

They say the suspects were scared off by a citizen who called police.

At 5:43am, suspects broke into the garage of a residence on Julianna Street, police say.

The suspects attempted to steal a motor vehicle but were scared off by the homeowner.

As well, at 5:55 a.m., suspects broke into a residence a short distance away and took some property. The suspects were observed fleeing the scene in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of London, police say.

Suspects broke into a garage a short distance away and attempted to steal another motor vehicle.

Just after 6 a.m. Strathroy Caradoc police observed the reported stolen vehicle, and attempted to stop it. The vehicle failed to stop and a suspect apprehension pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle was pursued by police to a residence on Chippewa of the Thames First Nation.

Strathroy Caradoc Police and OPP set up containment in the area. With the help of the OPP canine unit, two adult male suspects were arrested.

The two suspects arrested match the descriptions given by witnesses and are believed to be involved in the above noted crimes.

The Strathroy Caradoc Police Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate.

A bail hearing was held in London on Friday after charges were laid.

A 20-year-old man from Chippewa of the Thames First Nation, is charged with:

one count of Theft under $5000

one count of Robbery

one count of Break and Enter and attempt theft

two counts of Break and Enter and theft

two counts of Possession of stolen property

A 25-year-old from Chippewa of the Thames First Nation is charged with:

two counts of Break and Enter and attempt theft

one count of Break and Enter and theft