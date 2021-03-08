LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police are reminding the public to stay clear of harbour ice Monday as an ice breaker will be in the area.

Police will be patrolling the shore near Owen Sound harbour during the ice breaking operations.

All recreational users of the ice such as pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operators are asked to leave the ice during icebreaking operations.

The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on the ice.

People should plan their activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete as the ice will remain unstable after the icebreaker has left the area.