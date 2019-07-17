

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





St. Marys, also known as Stonetown, is taking its nickname to heart with a unique approach to saving two stone structures.

The Junction Station at 480 Glass Street, was constructed in 1858, and the McDonald House at 481 Water Street South, was built in the early 1850s.

Both are made of limestone blocks that earned St. Marys its Stonetown nickname and both have interesting historical footnotes.

But Mayor Al Strathdee says they also present challenges.

"I think there's a wonderful opportunity. If someone loves heritage buildings and wants to be proud of something they can achieve.”

The Junction Station, located on the town’s northwest edge, was part of the Grand Trunk Railroad.

A 16-year-old Thomas Edison spent a few months working in the station in late 1863 and early 1864 before finding fame and fortune as an inventor.

The McDonald House is a stone cottage built by noted stonemason Alexander McDonald.

St. Marys Chief Administrative Officer Brent Kittmer says the town is taking an innovative approach to finding occupants for the buildings that have been sitting empty for decades.

Late last week they requested expressions of interest, to lease or to own, opening the door to creative proposals for the sites.

They’re hoping to tap in to artisans or technology innovators who could see the structures as part of their identity.

"In the case of Junction Station we've had a number of small businesses come forward, ranging from a microbrewery right up to a carpentry company.”

Kittmer says both have already drawn interest, "So far, I am pleasantly surprised."

Both buildings need renovations and both carry heritage designations and Strathdee says the town’s Heritage Committee has been part of the new approach.

"I think the Heritage Committee realizes they want the buildings saved. That's the ultimate goal. So there's going to be some give and take. There's going to be some negotiation. But the ultimate goal is to save the buildings."

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is Aug. 2.