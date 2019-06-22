

St. Mary, CTV London





Over $2M has been given to two dairy processing operations in St. Marys.

Stonetown Artisan Cheese has been given almost $149,238.00 dollars to help them with the purchase of cutting, processing and storage of their cheese. Officials say it will help them broaden the product offerings.

And the Saputo operation in St. Marys will be getting just over $1.9m to expand their production area and add new cold storage capacity.

Saputo acquired Shepherd Gourmet in St. Marys last year.

Officials say the investments should also mean more jobs for the area.

The funding comes from the Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-food.