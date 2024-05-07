Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Sarnia-Lambton
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Sarnia-Lambton early Tuesday evening.
According to Environment Canada, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the Sarnia region early Tuesday evening, with conditions being favourable for the “development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail.”
Potential hazards include nickel to ping pong ball sized hail.
Included in the warning are Sarnia, Petrolia and Western Lambton County.
Thunderstorms over Lower Michigan are expected to move into the southwestern Ontario region Tuesday evening, with a few of these thunderstorms being capable of producing damaging hail.
Environment Canada cautions however that the damaging winds and tornado threat appears to remain over Lower Michigan.
Local rainfall amounts in Sarnia are estimated between 10 to 15 mm, with winds sustained at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light in the evening, with a low of 13 C.
London’s upcoming forecast
Tuesday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers or thunderstorms beginning this evening and ending overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 13 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 25. UV index seven or high.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.
