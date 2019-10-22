LONDON, Ont. - Wellington OPP have released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash just east of Mount Forest a week ago.

Emergency crews responded to Wellington Road 16 and Highway 89 around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 15 for a serious collision.

The driver was taken to hospital where he later died.

He has since been identified as Dieter Lachmann, 56, of Burlington, Ont.

Police continue to investigate and are asking any witnesses to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.