

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff, CTV London





One person has died in a single-vehicle collision near Mount Forest.

The crash occurred just before midnight at the intersection of Wellington Road 16 and Highway 89 .

The driver of the vehicle was transported to local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin has been notified.

OPP West Region Technical Collision Investigators remains on scene and the road will be closed until further notice.

With files from CTV Kitchener