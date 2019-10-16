Featured
One dead in crash near Mount Forest
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff, CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:44AM EDT
One person has died in a single-vehicle collision near Mount Forest.
The crash occurred just before midnight at the intersection of Wellington Road 16 and Highway 89 .
The driver of the vehicle was transported to local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin has been notified.
OPP West Region Technical Collision Investigators remains on scene and the road will be closed until further notice.
With files from CTV Kitchener