LONDON, ONT -- Bruce Power has donated two million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) across Ontario since the start of the pandemic.

That represents the largest private-sector donation of PPE in Canada to date.

A partnership between Bruce Power and its Ontario-based suppliers is what made it all possible.

Together efforts were refocused to produce items such as face shields and gowns. They also sponsored the distributed more than 50,000 of hand sanitizer for local businesses, schools, and non-profit organizations.

“I want to thank Bruce Power for showing the true Ontario spirit and making this generous donation of PPE to support Ontario businesses, schools, and non-profits,” said Premier Doug Ford in a statement.

Among the PPE items secured and distributed by Bruce Power were masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and face shields.

Supplies were distributed to health-care workers and first responders, local school boards, food banks, recovery centres in Bruce, Grey and Essex counties, Indigenous communities, and small businesses through chambers of commerce and business improvement associations.