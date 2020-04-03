MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Perth County OPP have charged six people and recovered nearly $40,000 in drugs, cash and stolen goods from two Listowel homes.

Police executed the search warrants on Wednesday at homes on Argyle Avenue North and Queen Street East.

At the Argyle residence officers seized, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, stolen property and cash with a total value estimated at $19,000.

Four people were arrested, three from Listowel and one from Mapleton, and are facing a combined 17 counts, including trafficking, break and enter, possession of stolen property and possession of stolen identification.

At the home on Queen, two more people were arrested, and methamphetamine, hydropmorphone, stolen property and cash valued at $18,000 was seized.

A 51-year-old Listowel man and a 27-year-old Grand Valley man are facing three charges each including drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All six accused were released from custody with future court dates in Stratford.