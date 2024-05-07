London, Ont. police undergoing changes in upper management

Weeks after a third deputy chief was sworn in, more changes are being made in upper management at London Police Service headquarters.

In an email to all officers and staff, the London Police Service Board said effective immediately the senior directors in three areas, legal services, human resources and facilities and finance will be departing their roles immediately.

The changes are being made under the provincial Community Safety and Policing Act and is part of restructuring at the police service.

Board Chair Ali Chahbar said the moves are being made in an effort to provide a better policing service to the community.

“It’s a reflection of the fact that the London Police Service received a $672 million investment that represents the single largest investment in the history of the service and as a result of that, the board and the service are committed to deliver results to the City of London,” said Chahbar.

“You can’t just do that by simply putting more officers on the streets, you have to examine structures you have to examine areas for efficiencies and that’s part of the review process,” Chahbar added.

Chahbar said more changes can be anticipated in the weeks and months to come.