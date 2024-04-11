'Part of something special': London Police Services Board introduces newest deputy chief
The London Police Service has hired a third deputy chief, finding the newest member of their leadership team in Hamilton.
Police Services Board Chair Ali Chahbar introduced Hamilton Police Inspector Treena MacSween as deputy chief designate for the London Police Service during a news conference on Thursday morning.
"When Deputy Chief Designate MacSween walked into the boardroom for her interview and after her first or second answer to our questions I recognized, and we recognized, that we were part of something special,” Chabhar told those gathered for the announcement at police headquarters.
MacSween has had a 26 year career in policing, working in Hamilton and Peel Region. She has led five different divisions in Hamilton, including being a lead in the development of the service's strategic plan. She is currently in charge of the field support division.
"I've been able to lead divisions that have not just sworn and civilian members as well and understanding the value they bring,” she said. “So I think having that perspective of the different areas that I've lead will help me hit the ground running."
That aligns with goals Chief Thai Truong has laid out.
The hiring comes on the heels of the police service receiving a record $672 million budget.
It has allowed Truong to add the third deputy after decades of having two, with one dealing with organizational issues and one handling administration, including overseeing the budget.
Truong has promised broad re-organization under what leadership has dubbed the ‘Safer City Initiative,’ and identified three core areas of responsibility.
"Community trust, organizational wellness and community safety. There's three major priorities, each deputy will have a priority,” he explained.
The appointment of MacSween in London also marks a historic moment for the London Police Service — she will be the first woman of colour to join the command team cadre.
Chabhar said that, along with her extensive administration experience, MacSween represents a commitment to diversity, becoming the highest-ranking Black female officer in Canada.
“We can't truly claim to have community policing unless the police service represents the community that it serves,” said Chabhar.
MacSween tapped into her Jamaican heritage as a foundation for her approach to police work.
"The national motto of Jamaica is ‘Out of many, one people.’ The meaning is, no matter what race, class, religion or gender we are all Jamaicans. For me, that saying exemplifies the London community, our membership and the leadership that has been assembled here,” she explained.
MacSween will be sworn in on April 22.
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Gas leak may cause fire, Ford says in recall impacting thousands of vehicles in Canada
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Former O.J. Simpson lawyer claims evidence showed his client 'was framed'
Alan Dershowitz, ex-lawyer to O.J. Simpson, claims his late client was framed and speaks on the difficulty of advising him over the years.
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing US$16M from baseball star in sports betting case
The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is being charged with federal bank fraud for crimes involving gambling debts and theft of more than US$16 million from the Japanese sensation, federal authorities said Thursday.
Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Canada needs to build 1.3M additional homes by 2030 to close housing gap, says PBO
The parliamentary budget officer (PBO) says Canada would need to build 1.3 million additional homes by 2030 to eliminate the country's housing gap.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
