Council approves 8.7% tax hike despite concerns over police budget
London city council approved its four-year budget Thursday, but not without attempts from various councillors to reduce the controversial police budget request.
One motion on the issue was shot down before it was even heard.
Coun. Anna Hopkins revisited a recommendation from a previous budget committee to reduce the police budget by 5 per cent.
Before that motion was voted on, Coun. Corinne Rahman introduced an amendment for a larger reduction in vehicle and equipment investments.
“I did get a lot of pushback,” said Hopkins. “I think, because it related to reducing that tax levy [for] overall business cases.”
“We know that this business case – P29 – was one business case that pointed to additional sources of funding at the federal level that could be accessed by police,” said Rahman.
Coun. Susan Stephenson said, “This is not a want-list or a wish-list. This is what the board has brought forward saying is required. And this need to chip away at it (funding), is like a jealousy kind of thing. Other boards had to do it, we should do it.”
After a lengthy debate, the motions were narrowly shot down 8-7.
“I thought if, perhaps, council had a change of heart, it would help to offset and create opportunity to fund some of those other priorities,” said Rahman.
The police budget includes the hiring of new officers, body-worn cameras, a training facility, and a new light-armoured vehicle.
Mayor Josh Morgan said the focus on the robust public safety portion of the budget is overshadowing other significant investments.
“This budget is also about a historic investment in London transit. It’s a significant increase in our investment that was already in last year’s multi-year budget on housing. It’s also new money for organizations like the library and the arts,” said Morgan.
There were 18 changes to the budget through the amendment process. The mayor said he will be making a formal announcement tomorrow, essentially putting the budget into effect.
London’s 2024 property tax hike is officially 8.7 per cent, or about $286 for the average homeowner. The “average” house was assessed at $252,000.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
From Justin Trudeau to Pierre Poilievre, condolences pour in for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Collision involving 'up to 20 vehicles' on Trans Canada west of Calgary brings traffic to standstill
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the intersection of Highway 40 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn't authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
'Unique' case of measles discovered in Ontario with unknown source of infection
Health officials in York Region say they are investigating a “unique” case of measles as it is unknown how the man contracted the contagious disease.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.