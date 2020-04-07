LONDON, ONT -- Victim services across Ontario, including agencies in the London region, are getting a funding boost during the COVID-19 pandemic due in part to a rise in domestic violence cases.

The Ontario government is boosting funding by more than $2.7 million to support victims of domestic violence and other violent crimes.

"During the COVID-19 health emergency, victim service providers are seeing a spike in domestic violence cases just as victims are left with fewer and fewer places to turn for help," said Ontario Network of Victim Service Provider President, Sheri MacDonald in a statement.

For some across the province and Canada, self-isolation can mean being isolated with an individual who is abusive.

Victim Services Elgin will receive $25,750.00 and Victim Services Middlesex County will receive $75,400.00 as part of this one-time emergency payment which is being made to more than 50 agencies across the province.

The funds are intended to help organizations in rural areas stay open and accessible to those who need them.

"This emergency payment will ensure victims of crime, particularly those who are experiencing domestic violence, get the help they need to stay safe and healthy during this crisis," said MPP Jeff Yurek.