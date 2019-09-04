

CTV London





An attack at a Mornington Avenue residence left two women injured, police say, and a man facing several charges.

Last Friday afternoon, police say a woman heard dogs barking at a neighbour’s home. Believing nobody was home, the woman contacted a relative of the homeowner, police say.

The two women entered the home and came upon an intruder. Police say one of the women was slashed with a knife and was able to escape, while the other was stabbed and confined in a bedroom.

Police were called and began negotiating with a man inside the residence.

He was eventually taken into custody without incident. A 40-year-old London man is charged with:

• Aggravated assault;

• Break and enter;

• Assault causing bodily harm;

• Forcible confinement.

Police seized several items from the home including:

• 9mm semi-automatic handgun

• 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition

• 618 grams of cocaine, value $61,800

• 448 grams of marihuana, value $4,480

• 3000 grams of cutting agent, value $2,500

• Digital scale

• $1,015 in cash

Police are also searching for Misty-Anne Tabetha Scheltgen-Collins, 29, of London. She is wanted for:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;

• Possession for the purpose of selling;

• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 2;

• Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority;

• Possession of a prohibited ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized; and

• Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm.

One of the victims remains in hospital in serious condition while the other had minor injuries.