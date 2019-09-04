Featured
Two women attacked after intruder found in home, another woman sought by police
Mornington Ave. crime scene in London Ont. on Aug. 31, 2019. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 3:43PM EDT
An attack at a Mornington Avenue residence left two women injured, police say, and a man facing several charges.
Last Friday afternoon, police say a woman heard dogs barking at a neighbour’s home. Believing nobody was home, the woman contacted a relative of the homeowner, police say.
The two women entered the home and came upon an intruder. Police say one of the women was slashed with a knife and was able to escape, while the other was stabbed and confined in a bedroom.
Police were called and began negotiating with a man inside the residence.
He was eventually taken into custody without incident. A 40-year-old London man is charged with:
• Aggravated assault;
• Break and enter;
• Assault causing bodily harm;
• Forcible confinement.
Police seized several items from the home including:
• 9mm semi-automatic handgun
• 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition
• 618 grams of cocaine, value $61,800
• 448 grams of marihuana, value $4,480
• 3000 grams of cutting agent, value $2,500
• Digital scale
• $1,015 in cash
Police are also searching for Misty-Anne Tabetha Scheltgen-Collins, 29, of London. She is wanted for:
• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;
• Possession for the purpose of selling;
• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 2;
• Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority;
• Possession of a prohibited ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized; and
• Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm.
One of the victims remains in hospital in serious condition while the other had minor injuries.