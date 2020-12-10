LONDON, ONT. -- Elgin OPP have laid several charges after they say a Southwest Middlesex man drove into a barrier on the 401 while impaired Wednesday.

Police say they received several calls near Union Road around 2:15 p.m. when a vehicle drove into the centre median in the westbound lanes.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was heavily damaged, airbags were deployed and smoke was coming from the car while it continued travelling westbound.

Police located the uninjured driver on the Iona Road exit.

A 32-year-old suspect is charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, fail to remain and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

He was released and will appear in a St. Thomas court Jan. 26.