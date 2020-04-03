LONDON, ONT. -- A 59-year-old Brampton man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash on Highway 401 that killed one person last fall.

On Oct. 18, 2019, a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers, a five-tonne commercial truck and two passenger vehicles took place in the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Union Road.

Police say all the vehicles were trying to merge into one lane because of construction.

A 34-year-old Toldeo, Ohio man was killed.

On Thursday, OPP arrested and charged the accused with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The accused will appear in a St. Thomas court in June.

OPP continue to investigate the crash and are asking for any witnesses to contact them.