Plans for proposed fast food restaurant in north London get denied

Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) have rejected a proposed development in north London, which would have fallen in a flood plain.

This past February, council approved plans for a drive-thru restaurant in the Thames River floodplain, despite warnings.

“So, our recommendation is that the application of the 15324 for proposed development activity within a revering flooding hazard regulated by UTRCA at 1310 Adelaide St north and 795 Windermere Rd., be refused,” said UTRCA Regulations Coordinator, Joe Gordon.

The developer, Royal Premier Homes, argued the proposal would be flood-proof.

However, the final decision was left with the UTRCA hearings committee — which deliberated for an hour, before refusing the developer's proposal.

“The committee, to consider both sides of the information, all the information received today as part of the hearing, and at the end of the day, they felt that it was an intensification of use, which resulted in it not being able to be approved under our floodway replacement structures policy. And therefore, the other parts of that, dictate how it would be supported under current legislation and other policies,” said UTRCA Hearings Committee Chair, Brian Petrie.