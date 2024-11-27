Plans for proposed fast food restaurant in north London get denied
Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) have rejected a proposed development in north London, which would have fallen in a flood plain.
This past February, council approved plans for a drive-thru restaurant in the Thames River floodplain, despite warnings.
“So, our recommendation is that the application of the 15324 for proposed development activity within a revering flooding hazard regulated by UTRCA at 1310 Adelaide St north and 795 Windermere Rd., be refused,” said UTRCA Regulations Coordinator, Joe Gordon.
The developer, Royal Premier Homes, argued the proposal would be flood-proof.
However, the final decision was left with the UTRCA hearings committee — which deliberated for an hour, before refusing the developer's proposal.
“The committee, to consider both sides of the information, all the information received today as part of the hearing, and at the end of the day, they felt that it was an intensification of use, which resulted in it not being able to be approved under our floodway replacement structures policy. And therefore, the other parts of that, dictate how it would be supported under current legislation and other policies,” said UTRCA Hearings Committee Chair, Brian Petrie.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria
Counterterrorism experts and humanitarian groups are urging countries to repatriate suspected ISIS members, as one family tells CTV W5 about their long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria.
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Canada approves Novo Nordisk's obesity drug to reduce risk of non-fatal heart attack
Canada's health regulator has approved Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy to reduce the risk of nonfatal heart attack or myocardial infarction in some adults, the Danish drugmaker said on Wednesday.
'It's intimidation': Vancouver councillors told to stop displaying children's artwork during meeting
Two Vancouver city councillors were told to remove children's artwork from their desks during Tuesday's meeting, after one of their colleagues called the display of the drawings "intimidating."
Two companies drop McGregor after civil jury ruled he must pay US$250K to woman who says he raped her
Two companies have cut ties with Conor McGregor after a civil court jury in Ireland ruled last week that he must pay nearly 250,000 Euros (US$257,000) to a woman who accused the mixed martial arts fighter of raping her.
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire appears to hold as Lebanese begin streaming south to their homes
A ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that began Wednesday appeared to be holding, as residents in cars heaped with belongings streamed back toward southern Lebanon despite warnings from the Israeli and Lebanese militaries that they stay away from certain areas.
Canadians carrying more debt and missing more payments: reports
Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada appear to have stimulated spending with more consumers taking on added debt, but as more people take on more credit and car loans there's also been an increase in delinquency rates.
N.S. Progressive Conservatives win second majority government; NDP to form opposition
For the second time in a row, Tim Houston's Progressive Conservatives have won a majority government in Nova Scotia. But this time, the NDP will form the official opposition.
The son of Norway's crown princess to be released from custody in rape allegations
The eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is to be released from custody after his arrest last week on rape allegations, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed cyclist
A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist and community advocate.
-
NHLer and former Kitchener Rangers staff member race to game on foot
Snow couldn't stop a Minnesota Wild hockey player from making it to his NHL debut, thanks to a little help from a former staff member of the Kitchener Rangers.
-
Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families plead he be kept behind bars
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.
Barrie
-
The season's first Weather Advisory is in effect for central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued its first weather advisory of the season for our region.
-
'Don't veer for deer' : OPP
Grey Bruce warns of motorists hitting eight deer in one week.
-
Public Health issues opioid alert after 3 drug poisonings in 2 days
Dangerous opioids are circulating in Grey Bruce counties.
Windsor
-
LaSalle approves $200-million commercial development
Located at the corner of Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive, the overhaul will create about 145,000 square feet of commercial space, according to a town report.
-
Robbery being investigated in Chatham
Around 3:38 a.m., police were called for a report of a robbery at a business on Grand Avenue west in Chatham.
-
Two suspects wanted for pharmacy break-in
Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a break-in at a pharmacy on Tecumseh Road East.
Northern Ontario
-
Police seize $1M in drugs in northwestern Ont. bust
Suspects from Alberta and B.C. are in custody after Ontario Provincial Police made a massive drug bust at a rental unit near Kenora, Ont.
-
Sudbury resident scammed out of $20K, suspect from southern Ont. charged
A 21-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged with several offences after a victim from Greater Sudbury was tricked into giving him $20,000.
-
Loitering causing safety concerns by fire station in downtown Sudbury
There is enhanced security outside the main fire hall in downtown Sudbury in response to safety concerns.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Police seize $1M in drugs in northwestern Ont. bust
Suspects from Alberta and B.C. are in custody after Ontario Provincial Police made a massive drug bust at a rental unit near Kenora, Ont.
-
Sault police issue alert about surge in grandparent scams
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service warned residents Tuesday about a surge in grandparent scams targeting local senior citizens.
-
Sault road reopens after building safely demolished
A building on Queen Street East in Sault Ste. Marie is in danger of collapsing because of heavy snow.
Ottawa
-
O-Train Line 2 and 4 opening pushed into December at the earliest
The head of Ottawa's transit service says we will learn more about the launch of O-Train Line 2 and 4 next week, as the north-south light rail line remains closed to passengers.
-
Questions regarding photo radar tickets in Ottawa amid postal workers' strike
As the ongoing Canada Post workers' strike continues to shut down mail delivery, there are questions about those photo radar tickets issued on Ottawa streets and what it means for speeders.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for eastern Ontario man: OPP
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 53-year-old man in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).
Toronto
-
Canadians carrying more debt and missing more payments: reports
Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada appear to have stimulated spending with more consumers taking on added debt, but as more people take on more credit and car loans there's also been an increase in delinquency rates.
-
Peel police to provide update on multiple sex assaults in Brampton, York Region
Peel police are providing an update this morning on an investigation into multiple sexual assaults in Brampton and York Region.
-
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Montreal
-
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
-
Recall: Allergens detected in items sold at Marche Epicure in Montreal
There is an undeclared presence of wheat, soy, mustard, shellfish and fish in various salads and chicken noodle soup prepared and sold by Marche Epicure in Montreal.
-
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Atlantic
-
N.S. Progressive Conservatives win second majority government; NDP to form opposition
For the second time in a row, Tim Houston's Progressive Conservatives have won a majority government in Nova Scotia. But this time, the NDP will form the official opposition.
-
N.S. NDP leader says they are the alternative after official opposition win
Claudia Chender wasn’t able to bring the Nova Scotia NDP fully back to power on Tuesday night, but her electoral victories restored the party to its strongest position in a decade and made provincial history in the process.
-
N.S. Liberals lose official opposition status amid several electoral defeats
The Nova Scotia Liberals lost official opposition status Tuesday night. Standing before party members and supporters on Tuesday night, Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said the provincial election outcome wasn’t what they were looking for.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Kinew says Trump's tariffs would cause a recession in Manitoba
Tariffs on Canadian goods headed to the United States would mean a recession in Manitoba. That is how Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew feels about comments from president-elect Donald Trump Monday.
-
Winnipeg exploring shatterproof glass for bus shelters as city struggles with repairs
As Winnipeg struggles to keep up with repairs to bus shelters with broken glass, the city is looking to test shatterproof glass in hopes that will save time and money down the road.
-
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Calgary
-
Calgary councillors pitch in with effort to support Food Bank
City councillors will be going head-to-head to see who can fill more food hampers for the Calgary Food Bank, part of the organization's annual food drive.
-
Richard Pootmans stepping down from Calgary city council effective immediately
Calgary's Ward 6 Councillor Richard Pootmans is stepping down from city council, effective immediately.
-
TSB orders more training following incident involving plane in Calgary
The Transportation Safety Board says an incident that involved a Westjet plane hitting the runway in Calgary earlier this year was connected to an issue with pilot training on a particular model of aircraft.
Edmonton
-
One small step for Alberta town: Residents hope to share name with lunar rover
Residents of a northern Alberta town are over the moon that it could share its name with the first Canadian rover set to explore the dark, cold terrain of Earth's closest celestial neighbour.
-
Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the country's premiers this afternoon, after they asked for an urgent meeting on U.S.-Canada relations ahead of the incoming Donald Trump administration.
-
RCMP investigate death of MMA fighter in bout on Alberta First Nation
Police are investigating the death of a man at a mixed-martial arts fight Saturday on the Enoch First Nation adjacent to Edmonton.
Regina
-
Charged dropped against ex Regina high school teacher accused of sexual exploitation of student
A former Regina high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student was acquitted on Tuesday of all five charges he faced, Regina’s Court of King’s Bench confirmed to CTV News.
-
Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the country's premiers this afternoon, after they asked for an urgent meeting on U.S.-Canada relations ahead of the incoming Donald Trump administration.
-
Affordability and tariffs dominate talk as legislature resumes in Saskatchewan
Day two of an exceptionally short fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature has now wrapped. An opposition motion to cut the provincial gas tax was struck down while the government faced criticism on more than half a dozen portfolios.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead
A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead early on Tuesday.
-
The Riche stuff: Off-season addition enjoying early success with Saskatoon Blades
The Saskatoon Blades were back in action Tuesday after a rare day off due to the snow Monday.
-
Affordability and tariffs dominate talk as legislature resumes in Saskatchewan
Day two of an exceptionally short fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature has now wrapped. An opposition motion to cut the provincial gas tax was struck down while the government faced criticism on more than half a dozen portfolios.
Vancouver
-
'It's intimidation': Vancouver councillors told to stop displaying children's artwork during meeting
Two Vancouver city councillors were told to remove children's artwork from their desks during Tuesday's meeting, after one of their colleagues called the display of the drawings "intimidating."
-
Vancouver school trustees feud over public access at meetings
There were tense scenes at a Vancouver School Board meeting Monday night – with two trustees claiming there is a culture of secrecy.
-
Premiers plan meeting with PM, scramble to respond to Trump's tariff threats
Donald Trump's threat to slap 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods imported into the United States has created major waves.
Vancouver Island
-
Public help sought in search for missing man with dementia
The family of a 64-year-old man with dementia is pleading with the public to help, urging a close look at pictures of their loved one – as a search for him extends into its fourth day.
-
BC Ferries changing direction on how it receives community feedback
BC Ferries says it’s changing route on how it receives feedback from the public.
-
B.C. court levies $4K fine, year-long ban for illegal fishing
A British Columbia man was handed a $4,000 fine and a one-year fishing ban after he was caught using a gillnet to illegally catch salmon.