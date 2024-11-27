Rock the Park announces 2025 country lineup, tickets on Black Friday sale this week

If you're keen for Rock the Park 2025, the best time to get your tickets is coming up this week – this year, for the first time in over two decades, you can snag your tickets in a Black Friday Sale.

“We know the hardship, the cost, the economy and ticket prices have gone crazy,” said Brad Jones, President of Jones Entertainment. “So for one day only on Friday… from 10:00 in the morning until 10:00 at night, we're doing a $79 ticket to the Saturday, July 12th concert.”

Rock the Park has also announced the lineup for Saturday July 12, featuring Lee Brice, Lonestar, Avery Anna, and more, “Owen Riegling, The Recklaws, the two best Canadian country acts going - our friends at Pure Country just play them like crazy,” said Jones.

Jones says you can get your tickets this Friday, “Five acts, one big party down in the park in July… We hope we just pack it, with a really reasonable ticket price, and we're really excited about it.”