LONDON, Ont. - A fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Union Road shut down all eastbound lanes of the highway west of London on Friday.

All lanes from Union to Iona Road were closed and expected remain that way until Friday evening.

The crash, which happened around 11 a.m. Friday, involved two tractor-trailers, a five-tonne commercial truck and two passenger vehicles, according to police.

The vehicles were reportedly all eastbound and merging into a single lane due to construction ahead when the collision occurred.

OPP say one person in a passenger vehicle died as a result of the crash.

Two other people were taken to hospital, with one person airlifted for treatment and another transported by land ambulance.

Both of those taken to hospital suffered serious injuries but are now listed in stable condition.

Provincial police were warning drivers in the area that delays could be lengthy as their investigation continued and detours were in place around the scene.

Crash on 401, near Iona. Multiple vehicles, Ornge ambulance was on scene. pic.twitter.com/hYt4xUzpvJ — Marek Sutherland (@MarekCTV) October 18, 2019