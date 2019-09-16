Featured
Fatal collision involving a car and tractor trailer on highway 401
An Ontario Province Police officer is seen in this file photo.
CTV London
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 10:08PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 10:13PM EDT
OPP are on scene of a fatal collision involving a car and a tractor trailer which had been on fire.
The crash occurred around 9:00pm Monday evening.
At this point, Westbound lanes of Highway 401 from Highway 402 junction to Wonderland are closed.
OPP are warning drivers to expect extended closures.