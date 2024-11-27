'Trojan Horse tour' makes stop in Durham to shed light on ER closures
A sign of contempt for the government’s healthcare decisions arrived in Durham Wednesday. A community that’s lost all its inpatient hospital beds and overnight ER hours, all within the past several months.
“We need to stop this now, or I don't think we'll be able to bring things back and have a healthy public system,” said Norah Beatty, co-chair of the Grey-Bruce Health Coalition.
A large “Trojan Horse” signifying the government’s “duplicity” when it comes to healthcare decisions made one of it’s final stops in Durham Wednesday as part of its cross-Ontario tour, organized by the Ontario Health Coalition and Ontario Coalition of Hospital Unions.
“Ford says, you know, they keep pumping money into the health care system, but, I mean, one ER closure is one too many, and we've had far too many over the last year. I mean, even the bigger cities, they're at gridlock,” said Ontario Coalition of Hospital Unions 1st Vice President Kevin Cook.
In communities like Durham and Chesley, who are now both operating with part-time emergency rooms, there is frustration, but also a glimmer of hope as the governing hospital board at the centre of the healthcare cuts offers community consultations for the public.
Ontario Health Coalition’s “Trojan Horse Tour” stops in Durham on Nov. 27, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“We’ve had a chance to move the needle just a little bit. But there’s anawful lot that remains to be done to bring both of these hospitals back to what they need to be,” said Brenda Scott, co-chair of the Grey-Bruce Health Coalition.
The needle hasn’t moved enough to keep the hospital cuts out of the courts. West Grey council is awaiting word on an appeal, asked for the Ministry of Health and Attorney General, into their judicial review of what led to the reduction in ER hours and removal of inpatient beds from the Durham hospital earlier this year.
“Maybe they do feel that they're guilty, and they don't want to get there,” said West Grey Mayor Kevin Eccles.
Durham Hospital on Nov. 27, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
The “Trojan Horse” has criss-crossed Ontario since October, stopping in over 60 communities. The tour ends Saturday, but the folks here in Durham say the fight to save healthcare in their community and across the province will not stop when the Trojan tour does.
“Both these communities built these hospitals, paid for them more than 100 years ago. They provided service to the people in these communities through two World Wars and a major depression. And, we can't give up on them now. We're here to save them,” said Scott.
“This just enlightens it that much more so that the fight certainly isn't over. The Ministry of Health has to be held accountable for the actions that they're taking,” said mayor Eccles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
Two Canadians arrested for failed murder plot in California
Two men who travelled from Canada to Monterey County have been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a triple-stabbing Sunday.
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
Kitchener
-
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Guelph Police looking for 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Guelph Police are trying to find a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
Barrie
-
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
Twenty students were on a school bus that slid off the road into a ditch Wednesday morning.
-
Armed home invasion under investigation, 3 suspects at large
South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion in Bradford West Gwillimbury involving three suspects.
-
Police Services Act 'discreditable conduct' appearance for veteran Barrie officer
Longtime Barrie police officer Valarie Gates had one of her two discreditable conduct charges under the Police Services Act addressed Wednesday morning over teleconference.
Windsor
-
Trump’s proposed tariff sparks economic fears in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex business leaders are sounding the alarm over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, warning it could devastate the region’s economy.
-
'99 red balloons? Try hundreds': Parks Canada draws attention to helium balloon litter concerns
In posts on social media, Parks Canada is calling on people to "balloon responsibly" while revealing staff at Point Pelee National Park find hundreds of helium balloons along the Lake Erie shoreline each year.
-
Clear Medical Imaging calls in Ontario Ministry of Labour
Clear Medical Imaging has called on the Ontario Ministry of Labour five weeks after staff walked off the job.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
-
Suspect ignited propane cannister explosion at ex-partner's residence in Kapuskasing, Ont.
A 30-year-old who was on probation has been charged with arson and causing an explosion in a case of intimate partner violence in Kapuskasing on Tuesday.
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Bad weather closes Hwy. 17 west of the Sault
Highway 17 from Batchawana Bay to Wawa is closed Wednesday due to poor weather conditions
-
Financial woes have Sault museum struggling to survive
Budget talk in Sault Ste. Marie has included the worsening financial state of the local museum, with board officials saying they could only have a few years remaining.
-
Police seize $1M in drugs in northwestern Ont. bust
Suspects from Alberta and B.C. are in custody after Ontario Provincial Police made a massive drug bust at a rental unit near Kenora, Ont.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged with attempted murder, assaulting police in Orleans attack
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against a 33-year-old man involved in allegedly assaulting five people before being shot by police in a parking lot near Place D'Orleans Shopping Mall earlier this month.
-
OCDSB trustees vote to sanction fellow trustee after antisemitism complaint
Trustees at Ottawa's largest school board have voted to censure a fellow trustee for antisemitic comments made during the debate over attending the Capital Pride Parade.
-
'It's a heavy hit': Canadian travellers cope with weak Canadian dollar
Despite rebounding on Wednesday, the Canadian dollar continues to face pressure after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports.
Toronto
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Police identify suspect who allegedly shot at vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who remains wanted for allegedly shooting at passing vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
-
Montreal
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
-
Quebec Liberals want to ban supervised injection sites near schools, daycare centres
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) wants to ban supervised drug consumption sites within 150 metres of schools and daycare centres in Montreal, and within 250 metres elsewhere in Quebec.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Atlantic
-
First significant snow of the season for parts of the Maritimes Thursday, Friday
A low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States is forecasted to bring a mixture of snow and rain into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
Tariff concerns loom large ahead of meeting between premiers and Prime Minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet virtually with the nation’s premiers Wednesday night to discuss President-Elect Donald Trump’s intent to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada when he takes office if border issues are not addressed.
-
N.S. Liberal Leader loses seat to PC candidate, trails just 14 votes
It appears Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has lost his seat to Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton – by just 14 votes.
Winnipeg
-
'It's been very hectic': Retailers brace for busy shopping season without Canada Post
Some businesses worry they have been left holding the bag as the Canada Post strike continues just days away from Black Friday.
-
Two men randomly stabbed at Polo Park, one person arrested
Two men were randomly stabbed at CF Polo Park Mall Tuesday and police have one person in custody.
-
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
Calgary
-
Woman sexually assaulted in downtown Calgary, warrants issued for man accused
Calgary police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman downtown earlier this month.
-
Concerns raised over continual changes to Alberta's trapping and hunting rules
Wildlife conservation groups are raising the alarm over the Alberta government's decision to lift trapping and harvesting limits on wolverines.
-
$1M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Alberta
A pair of Albertans won big in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw. According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a $1 million winning ticket was purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton.
Edmonton
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
Industry not consulted on Alberta's plan to challenge federal emissions cap
The Alberta government did not consult with the oil and gas sector before announcing a sweeping set of plans it says it could use to challenge the proposed federal greenhouse gas emissions cap, industry sources say.
-
Worker killed in incident at Edmonton site: government
A worker died at an industrial construction site in Edmonton on Monday, the Government of Alberta says.
Regina
-
'The premier owes my children an apology': MLA Jared Clarke criticizes Sask. Party's stance on transgender youth
NDP MLA Jared Clarke took his opportunity to put Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on blast Tuesday – criticizing the party's campaign promise of a change room policy while explaining the effect it had on his own children.
-
'Uplift an entire community': Indigenous Ag Summit returns to Agribition
For the 11th year, the Indigenous Ag Summit has returned to the Canadian Western Agribition. The two-day summit featured speakers who shared their personal experiences in the industry.
-
Sask. developing program it says will give better understanding of student performance in 'core subject areas'
The province says work is underway to develop a program that will help better understand Saskatchewan student performance in 'core subject areas' at school.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves $1.2M winter warming centre plan
Saskatoon’s new city council has approved the latest cold weather strategy, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
-
Sask. woman charged with manslaughter after fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation
A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation.
-
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
Vancouver
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
Liberal candidate in B.C. byelection seeks Métis membership after identity questioned
The Liberal candidate in a federal byelection in British Columbia says she is applying for Métis membership after a local group questioned her claims of Indigenous identity.
-
B.C. premier says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry
A 25-per-cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries, British Columbia Premier David Eby said Wednesday ahead of a meeting with fellow premiers and the prime minister.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
B.C. premier says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry
A 25-per-cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries, British Columbia Premier David Eby said Wednesday ahead of a meeting with fellow premiers and the prime minister.
-
Ongoing vandalism to Vancouver Island Red Dress project
A Red Dress memorial project, raising awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit individuals, has been the target of ongoing vandalism in Campbell River, B.C.