'Woke up to him being there naked': Sarnia resident recounts neighbour’s ordeal

Sarnia Police Service has released surveillance video of a man identified as a person of interest in the their investigation of a sexual assault on a woman on Kathleen Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The assault happened in a modular residential unit on Kathleen Avenue at around 3 a.m.

The woman, who asked to be identified only a Nanna, lives near the victim and knows her well, "She was sleeping and woke up to him being there naked."

Police have released surveillance video of a man they have identified as a person of interest.

He’s seen crossing in front of the units where the assault took place.

Sarnia police describe the man is described as being in his 20s, with a bald head and a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his body.

Police say the suspect was carrying a knife, which the woman was able to knock from his hands.

Police released surveillance video linked to a sex assault investigation. (Source: Sarnia police)

She was sexually assaulted during the episode but didn't require medical attention.

Nanna spoke with the woman briefly after the incident, "She's doing good. She's doing that. She shook up. But she's fine. She wasn't hurt. That's main thing."

Nanna said the woman has gone to stay with her daughter.

About two blocks of Kathleen Avenue is dedicated to geared-to-income housing that is overseen by the County of Lambton.

That includes the modular units, townhouse units, and low-rise, walk-up apartments.

CTV News asked Nanna if the assault worried her, "It does, but what are you going to do about it? You're going to worry yourself to death over it. I mean, you [have to] keep going."

But she does take precautions, "I have my doors alarmed and I have cameras. I have a baseball bat by my door, and I have a dog."

Nanna, seen on Nov. 27, 2024, says her neighbour is doing well after frightening encounter.

Sarnia police say they've increased their presence in the neighbourhood.

Seth Kohn lives in an apartment complex not far from where the assault took place, "I work security for a living. You can’t trust anyone at these times."

He said everyone needs to stay vigilant, "Be safe, be cordial, but be safe with your kids. There's a lot of sick people out there, and we have to try to nip this as a community."

Nanna admits her street has a bad reputation and acknowledges there's been some troubling incidents in her neighbourhood, including a recent stabbing. But she still believes most people are good and just trying to get by, "There's good neighbors, but there's always one bad apple."

Sarnia police are looking for anyone who may have information or additional surveillance that can help them locate the suspect.