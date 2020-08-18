Advertisement
WB 401 west of London open again following multi-vehicle collision
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 1:49PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 18, 2020 4:34PM EDT
A multi-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Union Road and Iona Road in Elgin County, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Source: @OPP_WR / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- The westbound lanes of the 401 west of London are open again after a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.
The highway was shut down between Union Road and Iona Road.
Ornge Air Ambulance transported one male to hospital with serious injuries.
Traffic was considerably backed up.