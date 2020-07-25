Advertisement
Vehicle lands in ravine, causing serious injuries
Published Saturday, July 25, 2020 12:45PM EDT
OPP say this vehicle left the roadway in Thames Centre, Ont. shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Source: Middlesex OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- One person is in serious condition after a vehicle left a roadway southeast of London.
Emergency personnel were called to Westchester Bourne at Dingman Dr. in the Municipality of Thames Centre around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Middlesex OPP say a vehicle left the road, travelled down an embankment and came to rest at the base of a ravine.
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.