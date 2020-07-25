LONDON, ONT. -- One person is in serious condition after a vehicle left a roadway southeast of London.

Emergency personnel were called to Westchester Bourne at Dingman Dr. in the Municipality of Thames Centre around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Middlesex OPP say a vehicle left the road, travelled down an embankment and came to rest at the base of a ravine.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.