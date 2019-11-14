MIDDLESEX COUNTY - A 21-year-old Chatham man was killed in a crash in southwest Middlesex on Tuesday.

Provincial police say they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash that left the young man dead.

Police say a cargo van was driving northbound on Melbourne Road, over the Thames River Bridge and a pickup truck was driving southbound when the two vehicles collided sending the van into a ditch.

Trevor Wintjes of Chatham was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigators had the road closed for numerous hours while they investigated.