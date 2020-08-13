MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police say a man has died after a crash on Gainsborough Road just west of the City of London.

Officers responded to Gainsborough between Franks Lane and Vanneck Road just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

A 23-year-old man was extricated from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward.

The deceased was identified as Cole Budd of London. The body was transported to hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The roadway was closed for the investigation for several hours but has reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.