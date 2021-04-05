MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Less than a week after a COVID-19 outbreak at Essex Hall was declared over, there is another outbreak at the Western University residence.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared a new outbreak at the residence on Sunday with approximately five cases.

That leaves six residences at Western in outbreak, with other active outbreaks at Elgin Hall, Ontario Hall, Saugeen-Maitland Hall, Medway-Sydenham Hall and Delaware Hall.

Just a handful of residences at the school, Lambton Hall, Perth Hall, Alumni Hall and London Hall, remain outbreak free.

There are also several community outbreaks associated with Western.

One outbreak is among facilities staff at the school, another was associated with a gathering of business students and a third with a series of parties in early March.

Last week, the university moved more classes and exams online, and encouraged students in residence to consider moving out early if at all possible.

More to come.