    • One injured in Sarnia weapons call: SPS

    Sarnia police investigate the scene in Sarnia, Ont. on Nov. 3, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police Service) Sarnia police investigate the scene in Sarnia, Ont. on Nov. 3, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
    One person has been injured following a weapons call on Sunday.

    At 3:47 a.m., Sarnia police were called to the area of Kathleen Avenue and Indian Road. Upon arrival, they said a 25-year-old victim was found with stab wounds to the leg, back, abdomen and hand.

    The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Through an investigation, police determined the suspect was seen entering another home on Kathleen Street. The man was seen leaving the home shortly after.

    A 31-year-old Sarnia man was then arrested. He is facing charges for aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and dangerous weapons.

    The SPS said the accused and victim are known to each other. Police remain on scene to gather more information.

    The weapon has been recovered.

