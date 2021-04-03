LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting for the second day in a row, 122 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Saturday including one additional death.

On Friday, MLHU reported 122 COVID-19 cases with no deaths.

Thats a collective total of 244 cases for Friday and Saturday.

Saturday's new death is a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term or retirement home.

On Wednesday, 97 new cases were added, a daily high not seen since mid-January. The highest single-day total for the entire pandemic was 148 cases reported in early January at the peak of the second wave.

84 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 84 new cases were reported.

The London region now has 7,432 cases, with 6,502 resolved and 189 (one new) deaths leaving 732 active cases.

There are eight confirmed variant cases and 280 that have screened positive.

Daily case counts have surged in the region since the weekend, when 75 cases were reported on Sunday, and the entire province is moving into a lockdown.

Active outbreaks continue at three seniors' facilities and two schools, as well as at five Western University residences – Elgin Hall, Ontario Hall, Saugeen-Maitland Hall, Medway-Sydenham Hall and Delaware hall where an new outbreak has been declared as of Friday.

Six students have tested positive at the most recent outbreak at Delaware hall, reported MLHU.

On a positive note, several pharmacies in Middlesex-London and Elgin-Oxford are set to begin offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults over 55.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – 90 active, 2,835 total, 2,676 resolved, 69 deaths, 75 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 84 active, 1,670 total, 1,542 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 14 active, 1,426 total, 1,362 resolved, 50 deaths, 13 variants

Grey-Bruce – 65 active, 827 total, 758 resolved, four deaths, 46 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 39 new, 197 active, 2,917 total, 2,670 resolved, 50 deaths, 133 variants

Ontario is reporting more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as the number of patients in intensive care hits a pandemic high.