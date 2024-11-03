LONDON
London

    • Driver sustains serious injuries in collision on Highway 401

    A single-vehicle collision has left a driver with serious injuries.

    Oxford OPP were called to the collision in Woodstock on Highway 401 on Sunday morning.

    Police confirmed the driver has been taken to hospital.

    OPP ask drivers to slow down and use caution as one westbound lane between Sweaburg Road and Dodge Line is closed for cleanup.

    Further updates will be provided.

