MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a significant drop from the previous two days.

There were 43 cases reported Thursday and 46 cases Wednesday, the highest daily total reported since the pandemic began in March. The previous record was set the day before with 38 cases.

There was also one new death reported Friday, a woman in her 80s, associated with the ongoing outbreak at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital.

That brings the total number of deaths associated with the outbreak, all among patients, to 12, and the total in Middlesex-London to 75.

The region has now seen a total of 1,759 cases, with 1,431 resolved and 75 deaths leaving 253 active cases.

At University Hospital, there are 49 inpatients and 45 staff still positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, and to date, the hospital is reporting a total of 64 patient cases and 48 staff cases.

During a press conference on Friday, hospital officials expressed their condolences, and said with new measures in place they are hoping for a decline in cases over the next few weeks.

On Friday afternoon the province moved the London region from yellow-protect to orange-restrict under the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie had said Thursday the local daily case count and percentage positivity of testing made the move likely.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is also reporting a surge in cases and a new death Friday, but is already in the orange-restrict level.

A new school case was reported Friday at Glendale High School in Tillsonburg. The Thames Valley District School Board says the school remains open with buses running.

SWPH is investigating and in the process of reaching out to close contacts.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 72 active, 601 total, 521 resolved, eight deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 40 active, 666 total, 589 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 18 active, 420 total, 377 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – nine new, 36 active, 353 total, 317 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – nine new, 52 active, 371 total, 301 resolved, 18 deaths

Ontario reported more than 1,700 new infections Friday, and for the first time, more than 200 patients being treated in the ICU.