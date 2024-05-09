LONDON
London

    • Josh Morgan announces separation from his wife

    Josh Morgan and Melanie Morgan are seen in this undated photo. (Source: Josh Morgan/X) Josh Morgan and Melanie Morgan are seen in this undated photo. (Source: Josh Morgan/X)
    London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.

    "After carefully considering what is best for us and our children, we made the mutual decision to separate in July 2023," read a statement.

    After serving as a councillor for Ward 7 for eight years (2014-2021), Morgan was elected mayor in 2022.

    A statement from Josh Morgan posted on his social media accounts on May 9, 2024 (Source: Josh Morgan/Facebook)

