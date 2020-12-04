MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The London region joining its neighbours in Elgin, Oxford, Huron and Perth counties in the orange-restrict level under Ontario's COVID-19 response framework.

The province updated the region's status on Friday afternoon following a spike in cases largely tied to ongoing outbreaks at the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital.

The orange level includes all restrictions already in place under the yellow-protect level, as well as tighter rules for some businesses.

Among the additional restrictions that come with the higher level are:

restaurants, bars and event spaces can seat a maximum of 50 patrons indoors, maximum of four people per table, stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m., close by 10 p.m., and screen all patrons

strip clubs must close or operate only as a restaurant or bar

sports and fitness facilities can have a maximum of 50 people in weight/exercise areas and classes, patrons must be screened, patrons can only be in a facility for 90 minutes unless engaged in sport and no spectators except parents/guardians

retail stores must now screen patrons

personal care services must halt services requiring the removal of face coverings, most bath houses/sensory deprivation pods closed, screening of patrons required

A full list of regulations is available here.