LONDON, ONT. -- London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) officials provided an update on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital Friday, which is now associated with the deaths of 12 patients.

The hospital and the Middlesex-London Health Unit confirmed a new death reported Friday is associated with the outbreak.

LHSC President and CEO Dr. Paul Woods said, “We are human, we are fallible and we are tired…there was never an intent to cause harm.”

Woods expressed his condolences to families who lost a loved one and said that they are focused on bringing the outbreak to a close and preserving the health of patients, staff and the community.

Dr. Michal Payne, director of Infection Prevention and Control at LHSC added, "We’ve implemented many outbreak measures at our facility, we’re hopeful that indeed over the coming two weeks we will see a reduction in cases and the ending of this outbreak."

As to rumours of a potluck event being involved in the outbreak, officials also said an internal investigation found no evidence that was the case.

Dr. Adam Dukelow, chief medical officer for LHSC, reiterated that the hospital is committed to remaining transparent about the outbreak and regrets the impact service changes have had on patients.

"We’re definitely committed to investigating the outbreak and have been doing that for some time now. At this point in time we don’t see a need for a third-party investigation of the outbreak."

Woods added that work is being done to deal with concerns regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) and sufficient space for staff to take breaks.

"We’re confident in terms of PPE on this outbreak, adherence to what recommended PPE was, as opposed to lack of availability of it. In terms of break space, it’s something we have heard and our facilities team have put it as our number one priority."

At University Hospital, there are 49 inpatients and 45 staff still positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, and to date, the hospital is reporting a total of 64 patient cases and 48 staff cases. That's an additional two patient and two staff cases since Thursday.

