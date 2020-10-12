LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at London's Sir Arthur Currie Public School.

A second case of the virus by a member of the school community was identified by the health unit Sunday.

The first case was reported at the northwest London school on Oct. 9.

Officials say the two cases are associated with each other and there is evidence of transmission.

"The declaration of an outbreak in this situation was a critical step in taking the necessary steps to address the spread of coronavirus within this school community,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health.

“This is not an indication of widespread illness at the school. All contacts of the cases have been notified directly.”

The school will remain open for classes Tuesday. Only close contacts of the infected cases will be restricted from attending school.

Meanwhile, the MLHU is also reporting a single case at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy.

Due to privacy concerns, the MLHU will release further details about the case, or the number of close contacts at the school.

Health unit investigators are following up with all close contacts. They are being advised to stay home and self-quarantine.

That school will also remain open and school buses will continue to operate as normal.

“Thames Valley is following all health and safety protocols recommended by both the public health unit and the Ministry of Education,” says Mark Fisher, Director of Education for the Thames Valley District School Board.

All confirmed active cases will be tracked on the board's website.

The health unit has the following recommendations to minimize the spread of the virus: