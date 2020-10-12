LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a record-high number of coronavirus cases for the region.

On Monday it reported 25 new cases of the virus, beating the mark of 24 set on April 15 during the first wave of the pandemic.

That brings the total number of cases to 999 and 845 recovered cases.

The health unit says the spike is more evidence that community transmission has increased over the last few weeks.

"The messaging you are hearing from us loud and clear is keep your close contact as small as possible. Unless they live with you or in your household keep two metres and mask from everyone else so we can start to disrupt transmission in the community," says Dr. Alex Summers with the health unit.

“Numbers like we are seeing today are not encouraging.”

There are no new deaths with the number remaining at 57.

There are currently eight active institutional outbreaks including Extendicare, Earls Court Village, Mount Hope, Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, McGarrell Place, Craigwiel Gradens and Country Terrace.

On Sunday, the MLHU declared an outbreak at London Hall residence at Western University.

Four individuals from the dorm tested positive for COVID-19.

They have been contacted and are currently being advised to self-isolate, while close contacts of those infected have been notified.

The health unit is urging residents not to travel for Thanksgiving festivities Monday and only celebrate with members of the same household.

Meanwhile, London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, while the Assessment Centre at Oakridge Arena will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.