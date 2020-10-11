LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared an outbreak in a residence at Western University.

In a release issued Sunday evening, the health unit reported four individuals from London Hall residence at Western University have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals have been contacted and are currently being advised to self-isolate. The health unit is following up with close contacts of these cases to ensure that they are tested and quarantined.

Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Alex Summers says, "this outbreak highlights the need to limit close contact to only those within your dorm room, maintain two metres physical distance, wear a mask and stay home or in your suite if you feel unwell."

The university also issued a statement Sunday evening:

"Those students who have tested positive are isolating outside of residence. We are delivering them meals, and our staff are in regular contact to ensure students are well supported," says Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services.

Students, staff and faculty who have COVID-19 related symptoms, have been notified by public health, or notified by the COVID-19 alert app telling them they have been exposed to a confirmed case should self-isolate until they can be tested.

Members of the Western community can receive a COVID-19 test their COVID-19 testing centre in the Western Student Recreation Centre.

The testing centre re-opens Tuesday 9:30 a.m.