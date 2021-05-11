LONDON, ONT. -- A 21-year-old Kitchener man has died following a single-vehicle crash in West Grey Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Baseline Road and Road 35 just before 9 p.m. in the Municipality of West Grey.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to local hospital in Mount Forest where he was pronounced dead.

The OPP Technical Traffic investigations team assisted West Grey police in their investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the West Grey police at 519-369-3046.