LONDON, ONT. -- Following Saturday's lull of just three new cases of the coronavirus, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new cases on Sunday.

That brings the total number of cases to 974 and 838 recovered cases.

Sunday's numbers mark the largest single-day increase in London and Middlesex County since April.

There are no new deaths with the number remaining at 57 and no new outbreaks. That number sits at six at long-term care facilities including Extendicare, Earls Court Village, Mount Hope, Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, and Country Terrace.

The health unit is urging residents not to travel for Thanksgiving festivities this weekend and only celebrate with members of the same household.

Meanwhile, London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on holiday Monday, while the Assessment Centre at Oakridge Arena will be open on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carling Heights will be open Sunday as usual, while Oakridge will be closed as normal.

Carling Assessment Centre continues to use the time-card appointment system until the transition to an e-booking solution is complete.