LONDON, ONT -- London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) officials provided an update on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital, which is now associated with the deaths of 12 patients.

LHSC President and CEO Dr. Paul Woods says, “We are human, we are fallible and we are tired…there was never an intent to cause harm.”

He expressed his condolences to families who lost a loved one and said they are focused on bringing the outbreak to a close and preserving the health of patients, staff and the community.

Dr. Adam Dukelow, chief medical officer for LHSC, added that the hospital is committed to remaining transparent about the outbreak and regrets the impact service changes have had on patients.

On Thursday hospital officials reported 62 patients and 46 staff, for a total of 108, have tested positive for COVID-19. That total does not include cases among close contacts.

Of those, the hospital says that there remain 46 patients and 45 staff still positive for COVID-19.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), there have been total of 124 cases of COVID-19 acquired at University Hospital during the outbreak as of Thursday afternoon.

More to come.