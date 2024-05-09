Mother denies sexually assaulting children at child abuse trial

WARNING: Some of these details may be disturbing.

While fighting back tears, a London, Ont. mother denied sexually assaulting or harming her children as she continued to testify in her own defence.

The 54 year old took the stand for the second day in a row on Thursday. At times, she became very emotional when talking about her kids who have testified against her.

At one point, her lawyer Phil Millar asked her, “Are you a pedophile?”

She responded, “No. All those things that were said were not true, I would never had done that. I would have done anything to protect them.”

When asked if she ever sexually assaulted her children when they were young or adults, she said, “No. I don’t even know how to say no so many times.”

She added, “I never raped anybody and I couldn’t have.”

The woman and her estranged husband face more than 40 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, incest, and forcible confinement.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2003 and 2020.

They have each pleaded not guilty.

The jury at the trial, which is now into its fifth week, has heard disturbing testimony from the children who are now adults.

When the mother was asked if she ever confined her kids to a restricted space, she responded, “I never locked anyone in a cupboard or any other place.”

Her testimony will continue when the trial resumes next week.