Mix of sun and cloud expected Sunday ahead of gloomy work week

The early morning hours Sunday might see some rainfall — but that's expected to end in the early afternoon.

The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers to cap off the first weekend of June.

Expect moderate winds in the morning blowing southeast at 20 km/h.

Sunday's high will be 20 C and the low will be 16 C.

The night will bring a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Throughout the work week, the forecast is calling for cloudy skies with the possiblity of rain between 30 and 60 per cent.

Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level

On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland's solid ground.

