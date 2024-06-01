Mix of sun and cloud expected Sunday ahead of gloomy work week
The early morning hours Sunday might see some rainfall — but that's expected to end in the early afternoon.
The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers to cap off the first weekend of June.
Expect moderate winds in the morning blowing southeast at 20 km/h.
Sunday's high will be 20 C and the low will be 16 C.
The night will bring a 30 per cent chance of showers.
Throughout the work week, the forecast is calling for cloudy skies with the possiblity of rain between 30 and 60 per cent.
