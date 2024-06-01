SIU investigation into man who was bit by London police dog concludes

The director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe a London police officer committed a criminal offence after a man who was arrested was "seriously injured" by the bite of a police service dog.

On Feb. 1, a 911 call was made after the man reportedly damaged the water heater of a woman's home, before the home flooded and the man took off in a car while he was allegedly impaired.

According to the SIU, the man fled on foot after he was involved in a single-vehicle collision at Wonderland Road South and Dingman Drive.

"A police dog tracked him and bit him on the right arm until he was handcuffed," the SIU said in a statement issued May 31.

"The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for lacerations and fractures of the right forearm and wrist."

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.