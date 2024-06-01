LONDON
London

SIU investigation into man who was bit by London police dog concludes

(CTV News file photo)
The director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe a London police officer committed a criminal offence after a man who was arrested was "seriously injured" by the bite of a police service dog.

On Feb. 1, a 911 call was made after the man reportedly damaged the water heater of a woman's home, before the home flooded and the man took off in a car while he was allegedly impaired.

According to the SIU, the man fled on foot after he was involved in a single-vehicle collision at Wonderland Road South and Dingman Drive.

"A police dog tracked him and bit him on the right arm until he was handcuffed," the SIU said in a statement issued May 31.

"The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for lacerations and fractures of the right forearm and wrist."

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.

