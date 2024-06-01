107-year-old luxury rail car ready for visitors after major restoration
It's been a passion project for 25 years — and now, a century-old rail passenger car is getting its big reveal in St. Thomas following an extensive renovation.
"It was in terrible condition,” said Elgin County Railway Museum Manager Rose Tysdale, adding volunteers have been dedicating their time to fix it up since 1999 after it was completely gutted.
“We had to take it down to the bare bones – just to the frame. Woodworking inside had to be done, stained glass windows were put in, new glass windows put in. Upholstery had to be redone, seats fitted, all the brass holdings had to be done.”
There are washrooms in the car that were restored to their original condition. There are even actual signs that were posted in the car at the time it operated, including one which reads, ‘Spitting is Prohibited.’
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
Tysdale said the restoration process got a significant boost two years ago.
"We had a very generous donor who rode Car 14 to and from school in St. Thomas and he met his wife there as well. So he had a connection to Car 14," said Tysdale.
The restoration of Car 14 even includes original signage. With the restoration complete, Car 14 has come out of the Museum to sit at the Canada Southern (CASO) railway station for a number of weekend events.
That includes a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
It will then return to the museum for the summer season opening on Sunday.
“From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., it’s free admission,” notes Tysdale. “There will be bouncy castles and food. Car 14 will also be available to see inside the building.”
Car 14 won't be hitting the rails again. It will now be simply for the enjoyment of museum visitors.
