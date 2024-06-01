CTV News London’s top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

OPP launch homicide investigation into Middlesex County death.

Goderich Home Hardware fire not suspicious, caused by electrical issue.

West Grey community declares state of emergency over hospital closures/shortages.

Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia extended up to two years.

Sexual assault trial against former Woodstock mayor concludes, judge’s decision expected in August.

Preparations underway for upcoming ‘Our London Family’ vigil on anniversary of Afzaal family attack.

22-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of teenager three years ago.

Free bus pass program’s September launch in doubt after London Transit raises concerns.

Deputy mayor pitches more aggressive approach to deal with tenants impacting pest control in community housing.

Western University’s president issues first statement since pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an on-campus protest encampment.

St. Joseph’s Health Care unveils new medical imaging technology, first of its kind in Canada.

London Knights finish Memorial Cup group stage with perfect record, qualifying for the final.