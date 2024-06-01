CTV News London’s top stories from this week
OPP launch homicide investigation into Middlesex County death.
Goderich Home Hardware fire not suspicious, caused by electrical issue.
West Grey community declares state of emergency over hospital closures/shortages.
Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia extended up to two years.
Sexual assault trial against former Woodstock mayor concludes, judge’s decision expected in August.
Preparations underway for upcoming ‘Our London Family’ vigil on anniversary of Afzaal family attack.
22-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of teenager three years ago.
Free bus pass program’s September launch in doubt after London Transit raises concerns.
Deputy mayor pitches more aggressive approach to deal with tenants impacting pest control in community housing.
Western University’s president issues first statement since pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an on-campus protest encampment.
St. Joseph’s Health Care unveils new medical imaging technology, first of its kind in Canada.
London Knights finish Memorial Cup group stage with perfect record, qualifying for the final.
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
Republicans join Trump's attacks on justice system and campaign of vengeance after guilty verdict
Embracing Donald Trump's strategy of blaming the U.S. justice system after his historic guilty verdict, Republicans in Congress are fervently enlisting themselves in his campaign of vengeance and political retribution in the GOP bid to reclaim the White House.
Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt files court petition to remove father's last name
A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name on the day she turned 18.
Ex-husband charged with murder in death of Lumby, B.C., woman
The ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski – the woman whose disappearance and death set the small town of Lumby, B.C., on edge last month – has been charged with her murder.
U.K. ambassador to Mexico out after video allegedly shows him pointing a rifle at a colleague
The U.K.’s ambassador to Mexico has left his post after a video was posted on social media that purportedly shows him pointing an assault rifle at an embassy employee.
U.S. defense secretary says war with China neither imminent nor unavoidable, stressing need for talks
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a gathering of top security officials Saturday that war with China was neither imminent nor unavoidable, despite rapidly escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, stressing the importance of renewed dialogue between him and his Chinese counterpart in avoiding "miscalculations and misunderstandings."
Oilers beat Stars, one win away from Stanley Cup berth
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two power-play goals as Edmonton smothered the Dallas Stars 3-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the NHL's Western Conference final on Friday.
Hostage families call for a ceasefire deal pushed by Biden. Israel says conditions must be met
Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas called for all parties to immediately accept a proposal detailed by U.S. President Joe Biden to end the nearly eight-month-long war and bring their relatives home, but Israel's government said conditions for a ceasefire still must be met.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
