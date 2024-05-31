Guilty plea entered in connection to shooting death of teen

A tearful London, Ont. man pleaded guilty for his part in the shooting death of a teenager almost three years ago.

Eighteen-year-old Josue Silva was shot to death while he attended a large field party near Pack Road and Grand Oak Crossing in July of 2021.

He died after being rushed to hospital.

Friday, a sobbing Dylan Schaap pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the shooting death.

The 22-year-old Schaap also pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon in relation to an attack on Logan Marshall, another teenager who was at the same party.

A sentencing hearing for Schaap has been set for Aug. 13.

Two other people also face charges in connection with the same incident.